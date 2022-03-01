Corruption charges must follow Bosasa's funding of former ANC MP Vincent Smith: Zondo

Judge Raymond Zondo has recommended that corruption charges be investigated against former ANC MP Vincent Smith after Bosasa, a private company central to state capture, allegedly paid R600,000 for his daughter’s overseas university fees, security upgrades to his home and monthly payments of up to R100,000.

The state capture commission found in its latest report, released on Tuesday, that there was a prima facie case of corruption against Smith under at least sections 3 and 7 of the Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities Act in relation to what it found was a quid pro quo arrangement between Smith and Bosasa.

“It is improbable that Mr Smith did not know that the assistance he received from Bosasa was on a quid pro quo basis because Mr Smith had, by his own admission, been shocked by the amount of corruption that the SIU alleged was associated with Bosasa and its relationship with [the department of correctional services],” reads the report.

Part 3 of the commission’s findings were handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday afternoon and made public on Tuesday evening.

Smith was parliament’s correctional services portfolio committee chairperson between 1999 and 2014.