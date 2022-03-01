Fraud, corruption, money-laundering: Zondo lists more names for 'further investigation'

The evidence of wrongdoing is substantial against those who ran Bosasa.

In securing more than R2.3bn in government contracts, those who ran the company undertook a variety of criminal acts, including paying bribes to government officials, undertaking building operations for some and doing favours for others.

“Mr [Angelo] Agrizzi estimated in his evidence that the aggregate value of contracts awarded to the Bosasa Group of Companies by various public departments and entities between 2000 and 2016 to be at least R2,371,500,000.00. Mr Agrizzi estimated that about R75,700,000 (R75.7m) was paid out in bribes,” the commission said.

Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo has released a list of those who face prima facie (on the first impression) evidence of criminal involvement and detailed what the police and National Prosecuting Authority should investigate further.

The list includes Agrizzi, one of the commission's most colourful witnesses, who will be remembered for his sometimes surprising candour about his involvement in corruption and bribery.