Third part of state capture inquiry report to be released ‘around 7pm’

The next volume of the state capture inquiry report will be released publicly at “around 7pm”, the presidency said on Tuesday.

The report is being formally handed over to the director-general in the presidency at about 5.30pm, with the public release taking place a while later.

This is the third part of the commission’s report to be handed over. Part 1 was given to President Cyril Ramaphosa on January 4 and part 2 on February 1.