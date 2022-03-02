Bribes, inducement and renovations: How Bosasa captured the state

How do you ensure your business gets an inordinate amount of government business? If you had put that question to Bosasa founder Gavin Watson before he died in a car accident, he would likely have given a simple answer: Pay.

While the investigation into allegations of state capture began with the Gupta business empire, the real revelation has been the long-standing corrupt relationship Bosasa held with government departments which has implicated former president Jacob Zuma, former water affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane and mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe.

The commission of inquiry into state capture released a 900-page tome on the illicit activities of Bosasa, which conducted work for government departments including correctional services, home affairs, education and transport.

Over more than a decade the company amassed more than R2.3bn in government contracts. They also paid a kind of illicit tax for this work, doling out an estimated R75m in bribes, according to Angelo Agrizzi, former chief operations officer turned whistle-blower.

Agrizzi told the commission about the bundles and boxes of cash kept at the Bosasa offices to help pay bribes, and inquiry chairperson Raymond Zondo said while some of Agrizzi's evidence was questionable, much of it was believable.