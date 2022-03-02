MPs criticise idea of allowing independents to form associations

Politicians in the home affairs portfolio committee have slated independents who are in favour of forming associations, saying they should rather register political parties.

This comes after presentations to the committee by Abatsha Force of Change (AFC) and the Independent Candidates Association (ICA) on Wednesday morning.

The committee is hearing oral submissions on the Electoral Amendment Bill, which seeks to allow independent candidates to contest for seats in both provincial legislatures and the National Assembly.

Wednesday was the second day of the hearings. Both AFC and the ICA were critical of the advantage political parties will continue to have even post the new bill being made into law, citing the proportional representation system which will not benefit independent candidates.

ICA founder Michael Louis had gone as far as saying that even with the bill, independents would always get half the seats allocated in the National Assembly.