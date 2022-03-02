Politics

LISTEN | Zuma rejects state capture inquiry finding that he received kickbacks from Bosasa

02 March 2022 - 10:13 By Nomahlubi Sonjica
Former president Jacob Zuma when he appeared before the state capture inquiry. File photo.
Former president Jacob Zuma when he appeared before the state capture inquiry. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

Former president Jacob Zuma has rejected the finding of the state capture inquiry that he “accepted gratification” from controversial state contractor Bosasa, which “held and sought to obtain contracts with government”.

The finding is contained in part 3 of the state capture inquiry report, officially handed to the presidency on Tuesday.

The nearly 1,000-page document deals only with Bosasa, focusing not only on Zuma but also on his close ally Dudu Myeni and members of Zuma's cabinet.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

In the report’s recommendations, inquiry chair Raymond Zondo said there are “reasonable grounds to suspect Zuma’s conduct was in breach of his obligations as president under the constitution, in breach of his obligations under the Executive Ethics Code and in breach of legislation”.

Zondo recommended Zuma be investigated for breach of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

In a statement released early on Wednesday morning, the Jacob Zuma Foundation said the former president rejected the findings as he asserts he was not afforded an opportunity to be heard.

Listen here: 

“The application for the review and setting aside of the refusal by judge Zondo to recuse himself is a matter which is still pending before the courts.”

As a result, said the foundation, Zuma “rejects any purported ‘findings’ by judge Zondo, which were made without affording him the most basic human rights to be heard”.

“Zuma believes justice must be seen to be done. In these circumstances, the findings are obviously not worth the paper they are written on,” said the foundation.

It said Zuma would consult his legal team to discuss the course of action to be taken.

Zuma walked out of the state capture inquiry hearing in November 2020 after Zondo ruled against his recusal application.

In January 2021 he brought another court bid to oust Zondo as head of the inquiry. While earlier he sought Zondo’s recusal as state capture inquiry chair, he now wants to challenge his appointment.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Zuma likely broke the law by getting Bosasa 'gratifications': Zondo report

Former president Jacob Zuma “accepted gratification” from controversial state contractor Bosasa, which “held and sought to obtain contracts with ...
Politics
15 hours ago

‘Watson believed he was totally bulletproof with Zuma on his side’ — Zondo report

The late former Bosasa COO Gavin Watson thought that with former president Jacob Zuma by his side, he was invincible. This is according to the third ...
Politics
5 hours ago

Bribes, inducement and renovations: How Bosasa captured the state

The third part of the state capture report deals exclusively with Bosasa, the catering and security firm owned by the late Gavin Watson.
Politics
5 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Race for ANC top six positions heats up, here's who has been touted for deputy Politics
  2. Magashule loses influence in Free State as allies turn against him Politics
  3. Corruption trial politically motivated, with no legal basis, Magashule insists Politics
  4. Character Bosasa-nation: how Watson cosied up to JZ, Mantashe and more Politics
  5. Zondo report | Why was Dudu Myeni untouchable under Zuma? Politics

Latest Videos

Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal
Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA