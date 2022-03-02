LISTEN | Zuma rejects state capture inquiry finding that he received kickbacks from Bosasa
Former president Jacob Zuma has rejected the finding of the state capture inquiry that he “accepted gratification” from controversial state contractor Bosasa, which “held and sought to obtain contracts with government”.
The finding is contained in part 3 of the state capture inquiry report, officially handed to the presidency on Tuesday.
The nearly 1,000-page document deals only with Bosasa, focusing not only on Zuma but also on his close ally Dudu Myeni and members of Zuma's cabinet.
In the report’s recommendations, inquiry chair Raymond Zondo said there are “reasonable grounds to suspect Zuma’s conduct was in breach of his obligations as president under the constitution, in breach of his obligations under the Executive Ethics Code and in breach of legislation”.
Zondo recommended Zuma be investigated for breach of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.
In a statement released early on Wednesday morning, the Jacob Zuma Foundation said the former president rejected the findings as he asserts he was not afforded an opportunity to be heard.
“The application for the review and setting aside of the refusal by judge Zondo to recuse himself is a matter which is still pending before the courts.”
As a result, said the foundation, Zuma “rejects any purported ‘findings’ by judge Zondo, which were made without affording him the most basic human rights to be heard”.
“Zuma believes justice must be seen to be done. In these circumstances, the findings are obviously not worth the paper they are written on,” said the foundation.
It said Zuma would consult his legal team to discuss the course of action to be taken.
Zuma walked out of the state capture inquiry hearing in November 2020 after Zondo ruled against his recusal application.
In January 2021 he brought another court bid to oust Zondo as head of the inquiry. While earlier he sought Zondo’s recusal as state capture inquiry chair, he now wants to challenge his appointment.
