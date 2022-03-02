LISTEN | Zuma rejects state capture inquiry finding that he received kickbacks from Bosasa

“The application for the review and setting aside of the refusal by judge Zondo to recuse himself is a matter which is still pending before the courts.”

As a result, said the foundation, Zuma “rejects any purported ‘findings’ by judge Zondo, which were made without affording him the most basic human rights to be heard”.

“Zuma believes justice must be seen to be done. In these circumstances, the findings are obviously not worth the paper they are written on,” said the foundation.

It said Zuma would consult his legal team to discuss the course of action to be taken.

Zuma walked out of the state capture inquiry hearing in November 2020 after Zondo ruled against his recusal application.

In January 2021 he brought another court bid to oust Zondo as head of the inquiry. While earlier he sought Zondo’s recusal as state capture inquiry chair, he now wants to challenge his appointment.

TimesLIVE