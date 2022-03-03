‘2.7-million potholes’: Mbalula’s celebrations at reaching a Twitter milestone takes a detour

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula's celebration at reaching a milestone on Twitter was short-lived after users flooded his comment section with complaints.

The avid social media user celebrated hitting 2.7-million followers this week. In his celebratory tweet, he thanked netizens for following him.

“Thank you for following,” he tweeted with two raising hands emojis.

While some celebrated with the minister, many flooded his comment section with criticism about fixing roads and the safety of public transport.