'ANC is a crime syndicate masquerading as a political party’: DA and UDM weigh in on Zondo report

Opposition political parties the DA and UDM have reacted to the third volume of the state capture report.

The commission of inquiry into state capture handed the report, which focuses exclusively on Bosasa-related evidence, to the presidency this week.

Former president Jacob Zuma, mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe, former minister Nomvula Mokonyane and the late Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson are among the prominent names implicated in the third volume of the report.

The report details the alleged corruption model used by the Bosasa group of companies to remain in business by keeping the ANC in power.

It also showed how Zuma, Mokonyane and Mantashe were implicated in the Bosasa graft.

However, Zuma and Mantashe have denied any involvement in the corruption.