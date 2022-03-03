POLL | Do you agree with SA’s decision to abstain from voting in the UN emergency session?
There have been mixed reactions to a decision by the SA government not to vote on a resolution in the UN General Assembly to reprimand Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
The department of international relations and co-operation said on Wednesday it felt the text in its current form has the potential to widen the divide and hostilities between Russia and Ukraine and that it doesn't allow for dialogue and a peaceful resolution to the conflict.
Some were in support of the decision, saying SA should not be seen to take sides between Russia and Ukraine, but others said the government's response was not enough as Russia is responsible for the deaths of innocent Ukrainians, including women and children.
“Evil thrives when good people stand idle and quiet. Not voting to end the war, means you are happy to accept it continues. ANC you spineless weasels, Once again proving your incompetence, but now on a global scale. Useless. Once again standing by while a country burns,” one Twitter user wrote.
Dirco's explanation for abstaining from reprimanding Russia:
“The resolution that we have considered today does not create an environment conducive for diplomacy, dialogue and mediation. While we agree with and support the efforts taken by member states to bring the attention of the international community to the situation in Ukraine, SA feels that greater attention should have been paid to bringing the sides closer to dialogue,” said Dirco in a statement.
