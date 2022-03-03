WATCH | Dialogue and quiet diplomacy is SA's strategy for Ukraine conflict — Dirco

She was addressing a National Assembly sitting in which members of the peace and security cluster were responding to questions.

“SA is continuing to encourage all parties through quiet diplomacy within all relevant international mechanism such as the UN, and including Brics, to avoid an escalation of tension and work towards an inclusive, sustainable and peaceful solution based on co-operation and dialogue,” she said.

Mashego-Dlamini said SA would encourage “all parties to approach dialogue with a spirit of compromise, without accusing any party”.