WATCH LIVE | Malema appears in East London court for firearm discharge case
03 March 2022 - 11:20
EFF leader Julius Malema is appearing in the East London magistrate’s court on Thursday for his firearm discharge trial.
He is accused of firing an automatic rifle at the EFF’s fifth anniversary celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018.
TimesLIVE
