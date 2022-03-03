Politics

WATCH LIVE | Malema appears in East London court for firearm discharge case

03 March 2022 - 11:20 By TImesLIVE

EFF leader Julius Malema is appearing in the East London magistrate’s court on Thursday for his firearm discharge trial.

He is accused of firing an automatic rifle at the EFF’s fifth anniversary celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018.

TimesLIVE

MORE

RECORDED | Julius Malema appears in East London magistrate's court

EFF leader Julius Malema is appearing in the East London magistrate’s court on Wednesday for his firearm discharge trial.
Politics
1 day ago

RECORDED | EFF leader Julius Malema’s firearm discharge trial begins

EFF leader Julius Malema is  accused of firing an automatic rifle  at the party's fifth anniversary celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in ...
News
2 days ago

Malema’s East London trial for EFF birthday ‘shooting’ postponed

The trial of EFF leader Julius Malema, who allegedly fired an automatic rifle during the party's fifth birthday celebrations in 2018, has been ...
Politics
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Race for ANC top six positions heats up, here's who has been touted for deputy Politics
  2. Magashule loses influence in Free State as allies turn against him Politics
  3. Character Bosasa-nation: how Watson cosied up to JZ, Mantashe and more Politics
  4. Until there is prima facie evidence against me I’m staying put: Gwede Mantashe Politics
  5. I’ll carry on exposing the industrial-scale corruption I took part in: Agrizzi Politics

Latest Videos

'We are calling for dialogue from both sides' Dirco tells parliament on ...
Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal