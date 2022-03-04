Politics

LISTEN | Putin plays 'sugar daddy' to influence world powers – analyst

04 March 2022 - 10:58 By TIMESLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 10th Brics leadership summit in Sandton in 2018.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Legal scholar, political analyst and author Prof Richard Calland joined Eusebius McKaiser to debate SA's abstention from a UN resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

