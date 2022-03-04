Eusebius on TimesLIVE
LISTEN | Putin plays 'sugar daddy' to influence world powers – analyst
04 March 2022 - 10:58
Legal scholar, political analyst and author Prof Richard Calland joined Eusebius McKaiser to debate SA's abstention from a UN resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Listen to a section of the conversation here:
