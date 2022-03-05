SA government needs to be clear on where it stands on Russian invasion of Ukraine, says Nelson Mandela Foundation

The Nelson Mandela Foundation has called on the SA government to take a sterner stance on the invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces.

In a statement, the foundation said: “We have urged the SA government to show leadership at this critical moment and press for a ceasefire so that rigorous negotiations on the future can be mapped out.

“We have indicated to the government our availability to assist in this regard. A lesson to be relearned is that whether we are talking about Ukraine or about the many other crises around the world, when the rule of law is cast aside and strategies of violence adopted, the resulting misery is far more devastating among weak and vulnerable countries. It is imperative that channels for peace making, negotiation and dialogue be pursued urgently and relentlessly.”