'Instead of fixing potholes?'- SA reacts to Mbalula’s ‘trip’ to Ukraine

07 March 2022 - 07:33
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has "just landed in Ukraine".
Image: Supplied

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula's cryptic post about his “trip” to Ukraine has left social media abuzz with reactions. 

The minister, without any context, shared that he had “just landed in Ukraine”. 

The cryptic tweet came as social media users debated SA's response to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Mbalula also retweeted a statement by the Russian embassy in SA claiming it had received “a great number of letters of solidarity from South Africans”. 

The retweet raised eyebrows in some quarters. 

Attempts to get comment from the minister and his ministry on the tweet were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. Any response will be included once received.

However, speaking to News24, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said: “I suspect he has been hacked.”

The minister is set to conduct an oversight visit to driving licence testing centres in Gauteng on Monday.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions to his tweet:

Politics
