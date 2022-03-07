Politics

Joburg DA accused of being 'anti-black', playing cheap politics over firing of staff

Opposition parties vow to support workers facing the chop in court

07 March 2022 - 15:16
The ANC, relegated to the opposition benches after the local government elections, allegedly converted 130 contracts in Joburg metro to permanent positions without following due process. Stock photo.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

Smaller opposition parties in Johannesburg are up in arms about possible retrenchments amid a review of the appointment of more than 100 staff members. 

The ANC, relegated to the opposition benches after the local government elections, allegedly converted 130 staff contracts to permanent positions without following due process.

The opposition bloc — comprising the UDM, Al Jama-ah, AIC, PAC and AHC — on Monday entered the fray, accusing the DA-led coalition government of racism and “pushing out black professionals”.   

The parties say the staff members, mostly junior personnel, had been legitimately employed.

“The minority parties are troubled by the attempt of mayor Mpho Phalatse and the DA-led government to terminate the employment of junior staff members working in the City of Joburg legitimately,” said chairperson of the opposition bloc, Margaret Arnolds.

“With the country reaching almost 40% unemployment and the Covid-19 pandemic having affected many people in terms of making ends meet, it is alarming to learn that the city is working on increasing unemployment statistics.

R1.4m for Joburg’s powerful chief of staff with ‘just a matric’

Based on Gregory Daniels’ appointment document, he was hired despite not providing proof of matric or tertiary studies
News
4 days ago

“All [the affected] employees are black and come from a disadvantaged background. The attempt of Phalatse is questionable, as these conversions were approved by council and legal opinions were sought to ensure that processes align to the legal and legislative framework of SA while the DA was in council.”

PA councillor Tebogo Nkonkou said the DA’s stance should not be accepted.

“We cannot fold our arms and watch the DA play cheap political games with the lives of young professionals, so we condemn this barbaric action.”

Themba Mhlongo of the AIC echoed these sentiments, accusing the DA of being “anti-black”.

Al-Jamah’s Thapelo Amad urged the DA to reconsider.

“This is an issue of bread and butter to an innocent child. After the advent of Covid-19 the economy was heavily affected. We as government should be championing employment opportunities for all across racial and political lines,” he said.

It is alleged that scores of employees have already had their contracts terminated.

The parties said attempts to reach an amicable solution were unsuccessful and they would support the workers if they took the matter to court. 

The SA Municipal Workers' Union is expected to announce a course of action on Tuesday. 

TimesLIVE

