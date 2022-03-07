Joburg DA accused of being 'anti-black', playing cheap politics over firing of staff

Smaller opposition parties in Johannesburg are up in arms about possible retrenchments amid a review of the appointment of more than 100 staff members.

The ANC, relegated to the opposition benches after the local government elections, allegedly converted 130 staff contracts to permanent positions without following due process.

The opposition bloc — comprising the UDM, Al Jama-ah, AIC, PAC and AHC — on Monday entered the fray, accusing the DA-led coalition government of racism and “pushing out black professionals”.

The parties say the staff members, mostly junior personnel, had been legitimately employed.

“The minority parties are troubled by the attempt of mayor Mpho Phalatse and the DA-led government to terminate the employment of junior staff members working in the City of Joburg legitimately,” said chairperson of the opposition bloc, Margaret Arnolds.

“With the country reaching almost 40% unemployment and the Covid-19 pandemic having affected many people in terms of making ends meet, it is alarming to learn that the city is working on increasing unemployment statistics.