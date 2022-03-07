Maimane calls for zero fuel increases, suspension of levies amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has called on the government to suspend fuel levies to cushion South Africans from inflation that will follow soaring petrol prices.

Petrol hit R21 a litre for the first time last week after a R1.46 increase. There have been fears of a much steeper hike in months to come with the conflict between Russia and Ukraine leading to a higher crude oil price and concerns about supply.

Taking to social media at the weekend, Maimane said there should be no increase in the petrol price amid the crisis, calling on the government to instead suspend levies.