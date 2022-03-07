More than 4,000 people sign DA's petition for government to take a stand against Russia

He said the government should also hold Russia to account by not assisting in facilitating or hosting any funds, transactions or business deals that could counter the sanctions introduced by the international community to bring about an immediate withdrawal.

“Unless SA does all it can to condemn the invasion and urge Russia to withdraw, it will be complicit in this needless war and have the blood of multitudes on its hands. Let’s be clear, the Russian invasion of Ukraine cannot go unchallenged. And the ANC government cannot try to maintain a neutral position. There will be no neutrality in this war,” said Bergman.

In his weekly letter to the public, President Cyril Ramaphosa called for the dispute to be settled through mediation rather than the “barrel of the gun”.

Ramaphosa said SA abstained from voting in the UN's resolution on the escalating conflict because the resolution did not “foreground the call for meaningful engagement”.

“SA expected that the UN resolution would foremost welcome the commencement of dialogue between the parties and seek to create the conditions for these talks to succeed.

“Instead, the call for peaceful resolution through political dialogue is relegated to a single sentence close to the conclusion of the final text. This does not provide the encouragement and international backing that the parties need to continue with their efforts.”

Ramaphosa said calling for peaceful negotiation is aligned with values upon which the UN was founded.

“We are particularly concerned that the UN Security Council was unable to discharge its responsibility to maintain peace and security. This gives impetus to the long-standing calls for the Security Council’s reform to meet the challenges of the 21st century.”

He said since the outbreak of the conflict, SA's position has been to affirm this call.

“There have been some who have said that in abstaining from the vote, SA has placed itself on the wrong side of history.

“Yet, SA is firmly on the side of peace at a time when another war is something the world does not need, nor can it afford. The results of these hostilities will be felt globally and for many years to come,” he said.

A recent poll by TimesLIVE asked readers if SA should get involved in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

More than 31,000 people voted, with most (50%) asking “with what army?”

Thirty-five percent said SA should stay out of it and “South Africans like to involve themselves in other people’s business”.

Fifteen percent said SA should get involved because the conflict “affects the whole world”.