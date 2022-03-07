Politics

'Quarter Mugabe will not make it' — Maimane predicts Zimbabwe 'will be free' next year

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
07 March 2022 - 08:00
Mmusi Maimane has predicted "freedom" for Zimbabwe.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has weighed in on the upcoming Zimbabwean elections, predicting the country “will be free” in 2023.

The country will hold its national elections next year, with opposition parties confident of victory against the ruling Zanu-PF and President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Taking to social media on Sunday, Maimane joined the wave of optimism. 

“Next year Zimbabwe will be free,” he proclaimed. 

He also took shots at Mnangagwa, saying the “quarter Mugabe will not make it”.

“As SA we will not entertain any rigging, oppression of voters or denial of voter rights. SA pays the price of the oppression in Zimbabwe and we are done. Allow people to vote including the diaspora. The time for corrupt regimes is over,” he said.

Maimane made similar predictions for Cameroon, Eswatini and Uganda, and said “2024 is going to be a big reset for SA”.

His comments come days after he slammed Mnangagwa's reported crackdown on opposition.

Mnangagwa allegedly unleashed police on attendees at a political rally hosted by his opponents, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and its leader Nelson Chamisa.

Maimane called Mnangagwa’s alleged behaviour “thuggery”.

“Do not use the police to frustrate your political opponents Emmerson Mnangagwa. You think you are [Russian President Vladimir] Putin but you are quarter [late former Zimbabwean President Robert] Mugabe. The world is not going to tolerate thuggery any more. SA is already paying the price for your brutality and corruption,” Maimane tweeted. 

He called on SA to defend democracy and deal decisively with leaders who sought to silence their political opponents. 

