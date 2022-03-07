'Quarter Mugabe will not make it' — Maimane predicts Zimbabwe 'will be free' next year

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has weighed in on the upcoming Zimbabwean elections, predicting the country “will be free” in 2023.

The country will hold its national elections next year, with opposition parties confident of victory against the ruling Zanu-PF and President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Taking to social media on Sunday, Maimane joined the wave of optimism.

“Next year Zimbabwe will be free,” he proclaimed.

He also took shots at Mnangagwa, saying the “quarter Mugabe will not make it”.

“As SA we will not entertain any rigging, oppression of voters or denial of voter rights. SA pays the price of the oppression in Zimbabwe and we are done. Allow people to vote including the diaspora. The time for corrupt regimes is over,” he said.