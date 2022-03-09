Politics

SIU wants 506 companies and individuals blacklisted by Treasury

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
09 March 2022 - 14:45
SIU head Andy Mothibi.
SIU head Andy Mothibi.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has referred 506 companies and people to be blacklisted by the National Treasury due to their involvement in malfeasance.

This was revealed in a report by the SIU during a meeting of parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday.

It shows that Gauteng has the highest number of referrals, with 202, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 131. The Free State and Limpopo have 88 each. The North West had one referral.

According to a Treasury report presented in the same meeting, there are 143 blacklisted companies and shareholders on its database.

Twenty-six of those have been blacklisted for a period of between one to three years. Another 94 have been blacklisted for between four and six years. The remaining 23 have been blacklisted for between seven and 10 years.

The individuals or companies are not allowed to do business with the state in any capacity. 

Deputy finance minister David Masondo said the blacklisting of companies relates to corruption, non-performance and other malpractices while doing business with the state.

“The blacklisting is an important step in fighting corruption and to entrench a culture of good governance throughout the state and its entities.

“There are usually two reasons why companies are blacklisted by government. First, when companies, suppliers, individuals, [providers] of goods and services engage in corrupt and other malpractices such as non-performance and irregular activities.

“Second, when a court has ruled that a company should be blacklisted.”

Companies were blacklisted mainly for underperformance, incomplete projects and corruption.

MPs queried why there was a large discrepancy between the number of companies referred by the SIU for blacklisting and the number of companies blacklisted by the Treasury.

The meeting resolved to approach the provinces to ask about the referrals by the SIU, focusing mainly on Gauteng and KZN.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Beitbridge fence builders will forfeit their profits, says Special Tribunal

The Special Tribunal on Tuesday ordered that the two companies the public works department appointed to build the Beitbridge border fence in 2020 ...
News
23 hours ago

'No-one will get away with criminality': Senzo Mchunu warns dodgy officials

Water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu says there is no need for improper expenditure and negative audit outcomes when the ministry and senior ...
Politics
20 hours ago

SIU stops payout of portion of retired public works official's pension fund

The Special Investigating Unit has obtained a preservation order to freeze a portion of a former department of public works and infrastructure ...
News
1 week ago

Special Tribunal orders Covid school cleaning companies to pay back profits after R6m job ballooned to R431m

The cost of the services ballooned from an estimated R6.1m to R431m spent.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Shock as Mbeki omitted from proposed ANC renewal commission Politics
  2. Treasury DG warns that SA is showing signs of becoming a failing state Politics
  3. I’m with Cyril, says Mpumalanga ANC heavyweight on second term Politics
  4. Race for ANC top six positions heats up, here's who has been touted for deputy Politics
  5. No advantage to having former union leaders in government, says Cosatu Politics

Latest Videos

Food, coal and diamonds: How the Ukraine-Russian standoff will affect SA
Shackleton’s Antarctic ship found: SA vessel helps locate 107-year-old ...