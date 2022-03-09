Politics

Twelve candidates shortlisted for vacant IEC position

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
09 March 2022 - 06:56
A panel has shortisted 12 candidates to be interviewed for a vacant position at the Electoral Commission. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times/ File photo

Twelve candidates will be interviewed on April 1 for a vacant position at the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC).

Last month the office of the chief justice published notices in the media calling for nominations to fill the vacancy.

Members of the commission are appointed by the president for a term of seven years.

The closing date for submission of nominations was set for February 18, but was extended to February 25.

On Monday a panel chaired by acting chief justice Raymond Zondo and comprising public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, chairperson of the Commission for Gender Equality Tamara Mathebula and chairperson of the SA Human Rights Commission Bongani Majola met and compiled a shortlist of candidates to be interviewed at its sitting to be held on April 1.

The candidates are Justice Bekebeke, Geraldene Carol Chaplog-Louw, Edward Nkhangweleni Lambani, Nalini Maharaj, Keitumetsi Stella Mahlangu,  Princess Mangoma, Vuma Glenton Mashinini, Sithembile Nombali Mbete, Bongiwe Mbomvu, Sediko Daniel Rakolote, Mfundo Wiseman Thango and Gladwyn Martin White.

“In recognition of the principles of transparency and openness, the panel has resolved to allow any interested person to comment on the suitability or otherwise of the candidates who have been placed on the shortlist.”

Comments should reach the office of the chief justice by no later than March 22. 

