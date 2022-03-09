Politics

WATCH LIVE | DA on foreigners in SA: What are the issues?

09 March 2022 - 12:04 By TimesLIVE

The DA is presenting its updated position on migration and xenophobia at its Poli-Con 2022.

DA head of policy Gwen Ngwenya, shadow deputy minister of home affairs Adrian Roos, shadow minister of labour Michael Cardo and caucus media whip Solly Malatsi will discuss the DA’s migration policy, as ratified by the party’s federal council, its highest decision-making body.

