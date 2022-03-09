Politics

WATCH LIVE | Electoral Amendment Bill public hearings in Limpopo

09 March 2022 - 10:21 By TimesLIVE

The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs start nationwide public hearings on the Electoral Amendment Bill, with initial hearings in KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo.

The committee has resolved that due to the magnitude of the matter being covered and the implications for the democratic dispensation, it will hold public hearings in all the provinces.

