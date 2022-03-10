Politics

ActionSA's Abel Tau steps down as Tshwane caucus leader

Tau to focus 'full-time' on coalition management in the city

10 March 2022 - 10:42
Abel Tau, left, and the SAHRC's Buang Jones during an inspection of water quality at Roodeplaat Dam. Tau has stepped down from his role as ActionSA's Tshwane caucus leader to focus on the party's management of the coalition government in the city.
Image: Buang Jones

ActionSA's City of Tshwane caucus leader Abel Tau has stepped down from his role to focus on the party's management of the coalition government in the city. 

Party national chair Michael Beaumont said on Wednesday ActionSA's caucus elected councillor Derrick Kissoonduth as its new caucus leader.

In discussion with councillor Tau, the national leadership shared the sentiment that ActionSA’s management of the coalition required full-time attention.

“The recent adjustment budget did not adequately express ActionSA’s agenda in the multiparty government and this will require full-time attention to correct going forward,” said Beaumont.

On Tau's replacement, Beaumont said he has held several positions in the caucus and will bring valuable experience to his new position.

“Councillor Kissoonduth, an alderman in the Tshwane council, has served in council since 2006. In that time, he has served as MMCs for public safety and health as well as held various chairmanships in council,” said Beaumont.

The party has seen several changes lately. Two members of its senate, John Moodey and advocate Gillian Benson, resigned from their positions as City of Johannesburg councillors to focus on the party's 2024 project. 

The party said Moodey and Benson will be replaced by two potential candidates on the party's PR list. 

A similar change was seen with party leader Herman Mashaba, who also stepped down as city of Joburg councillor. He was replaced by Soweto candidate Kabelo Moatshe.

ActionSA has also welcomed recruits, former senior DA members Bongani Baloyi and Athol Trollip. Mashaba said he had set his sights on the former Midvaal mayor from the formation stages of ActionSA. Trollip, who resigned from the DA in 2019, will ensure ActionSA's expansion in the Eastern Cape as its chairperson in the province. 

