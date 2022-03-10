'Blame the ANC': Mashaba tells citizens to stop scapegoating foreigners
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has cautioned South Africans against taking the law into their own hands.
This comes after tensions boiled over in Alexandra, Johannesburg, this week when locals who said they were part of Operation Dudula clashed with migrants in the area.
The group is said to be anti foreigners and has been demanding illegal foreign nationals leave the country.
Shops and other businesses were forced to shut when locals allegedly searched for migrant employees and shop owners who did not have valid paperwork.
Weighing in on the matter, Mashaba said South Africans were right to be frustrated about illegal immigration but their anger was misplaced and should be directed towards the ANC.
“Never forget the systematic failure to manage immigration lies squarely at the feet of the ANC. That is where we must direct our anger,” said Mashaba.
He said the department of home affairs has for decades failed to issue documentation to people who qualify.
“Our borders are not protected, and points of entry have created a free-for-all where goods and people pass into SA without regulation. Who is to blame? The ANC, not foreign nationals,” he said.
Home Affairs has failed for DECADES to issue documentation to people who qualify.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) March 9, 2022
Our borders are not protected, and points of entry have created a free for all where goods and people pass into South Africa without regulation.
Who is to blame? @MYANC, not foreign nationals.
Mashaba also told citizens to stop making foreigners scapegoats, saying it only deflects blame and public anger from where it should be directed.
“Illegal immigration cannot be resolved by taking the law into our own hands, but only through the removal of the ANC government,” said Mashaba.
“Our involvement in multiparty coalitions has provided a legal platform to demonstrate how this issue is dealt with. With MMC of public safety portfolios in both Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, we are demonstrating that we can have a future where illegal immigration is addressed.”
Mashaba pleaded with citizens to always choose the rule of law over anarchy.
“If we don’t, not only will we fail to solve illegal immigration, but it will take our country backwards and further into lawlessness,” he said.
Our involvement in multi-party coalitions has provided a legal platform to demonstrate how this issue is dealt with.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) March 9, 2022
With MMC of Public Safety portfolios in both Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, we are demonstrating that we can have a future where illegal immigration is addressed.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.