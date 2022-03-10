'Blame the ANC': Mashaba tells citizens to stop scapegoating foreigners

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has cautioned South Africans against taking the law into their own hands.

This comes after tensions boiled over in Alexandra, Johannesburg, this week when locals who said they were part of Operation Dudula clashed with migrants in the area.

The group is said to be anti foreigners and has been demanding illegal foreign nationals leave the country.

Shops and other businesses were forced to shut when locals allegedly searched for migrant employees and shop owners who did not have valid paperwork.

Weighing in on the matter, Mashaba said South Africans were right to be frustrated about illegal immigration but their anger was misplaced and should be directed towards the ANC.

“Never forget the systematic failure to manage immigration lies squarely at the feet of the ANC. That is where we must direct our anger,” said Mashaba.

He said the department of home affairs has for decades failed to issue documentation to people who qualify.

“Our borders are not protected, and points of entry have created a free-for-all where goods and people pass into SA without regulation. Who is to blame? The ANC, not foreign nationals,” he said.