Politics

President Cyril Ramaphosa to face motion of no confidence

Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
10 March 2022 - 09:18
President Cyril Ramaphosa will face a motion of no confidence on March 30. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will face a motion of no confidence on March 30. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

President Cyril Ramaphosa will face the first motion of no confidence in his leadership on March 30.

This will be the same day his cabinet’s fitness for office will also be called into question.

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula announced on Thursday morning that both motions will be held on March 30.

“The scheduling of the two motions of no confidence in the president and in cabinet ... I will provide feedback, but for now we are proposing the date of March 30 for both the debate and the voting for these two motions which have been submitted by both the ATM and the DA,” she said.

Mapisa-Nqakula added that voting on both motions would be done openly and there would be no secret ballot.

She rejected a DA request that members of the executive should not participate in the process because of a possible conflict of interest.

“I have ruled that members of the executive will participate in the debate and will also participate in the vote because they are first and foremost members of parliament before they are members of the executive,” she said. 

Why is the DA acting against the cabinet but not the president? John Steenhuisen explains

The entire cabinet poses a threat to the stability and the economic recovery of our country, writes DA leader John Steenhuisen, but there are two ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Citing an earlier court judgment on secret ballots, DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone urged Mapisa-Nqakula to reconsider her stance on open voting saying MPs could receive backlash from their political parties should their views not be the same as the political party, and hence the ballot had to be secret  

“An open vote on an issue such as this would be very concerning to many members of parliament and I don’t think it would be fair,” said Mazzone.

She asked Mapisa-Nqakula to get legal opinion on the matter so that parties could discuss it further and get a compromise that would be more appealing to them.

“At this stage, an open vote on something like this could be ... we might as well be wasting our time.

“We have a joke inside parliament on how long you are likely to stay around if you vote against your party line.”

Mapisa-Nqakula was unmoved, saying she had already received a legal opinion on the matter and that it was her prerogative to decide on the voting.

“I wouldn’t have come to this meeting without a legal opinion.

“I have been discussing with the legal team and the legal team has given me advice which I believe is correct. As far as I am concerned the environment in parliament is not toxic at all,” she said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

DA slams Ramaphosa: ‘His new dawn has become the worst load-shedding period’

President Cyril Ramaphosa ironically holds the dubious honour of having presided over the worst load-shedding period since 2018, says DA MP Kevin ...
Politics
23 hours ago

Ramaphosa has no confidence in his own ministers, opposition parties say

The two biggest opposition parties in the country believe that President Cyril Ramaphosa has no confidence in his cabinet, after he announced yet ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

RATE IT: Seven of Ramaphosa’s key Sona debate responses

Did Ramaphosa bring up good points, or are you not buying it?
Politics
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Be lenient on me ... I only earn R110,000 a month, pleads Bathabile Dlamini Politics
  2. I’m with Cyril, says Mpumalanga ANC heavyweight on second term Politics
  3. Shock as Mbeki omitted from proposed ANC renewal commission Politics
  4. Treasury DG warns that SA is showing signs of becoming a failing state Politics
  5. Race for ANC top six positions heats up, here's who has been touted for deputy Politics

Latest Videos

Shackleton’s Antarctic ship found: SA vessel helps locate 107-year-old ...
Load-shedding: Eskom is using 9-million litres of diesel a day to keep the ...