Politics

Ramaphosa to host Mozambique's Filipe Nyusi and meet North West communities

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
10 March 2022 - 13:02
President Cyril Ramaphosa will engage with communities in the North West on Saturday, after hosting his Mozambican counterpart who will be on a working visit to SA. File image.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will engage with communities in the North West on Saturday, after hosting his Mozambican counterpart who will be on a working visit to SA. File image.
Image: Esa Alexander

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday host his Mozambican counterpart Filipe Nyusi, who will be in SA on a working visit.

“The visit will further strengthen mutual, regional and continental co-operation between the two nations. It also reinforces bilateral relations and co-operation between SA and Mozambique, both politically and economically,” said minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele on Thursday.

According to the presidency, Nyusi will be attending the third session of the binational commission of co-operation (BNC) between the two countries, which share strong historical ties.

The two heads of state are also expected to share views on regional, continental and global issues of mutual interest, particularly peace, security and economic development matters.

Citizens can engage directly with the president

Speaking during a post-cabinet media briefing in Pretoria, Gungubele said Ramaphosa will on Saturday be leading a delegation to the North West to conduct a Presidential Imbizo.

“The inaugural Presidential Imbizo provides a platform for the president to engage with communities on their experiences of daily life and service delivery by government. Citizens will also engage directly on their proposals on how we can grow SA together, without leaving anyone behind,” said Gungubele.

He urged communities in the North West to use the opportunity to engage directly with Ramaphosa on their concerns and proposals.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Military set for personnel reforms — why it matters

Analysts have for years warned that the country’s military is in a state of critical decline.
News
23 hours ago

R551m for job creation project — Here's what you need to know

The project will focus on programmes such as skills development, job creation and support for entrepreneurs.
News
1 day ago

Ramaphosa extends deployment of SA troops in Mozambique

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the deployment of SA soldiers to the northern parts of Mozambique, which have been ravaged by terrorists.
Politics
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Be lenient on me ... I only earn R110,000 a month, pleads Bathabile Dlamini Politics
  2. I’m with Cyril, says Mpumalanga ANC heavyweight on second term Politics
  3. Shock as Mbeki omitted from proposed ANC renewal commission Politics
  4. Treasury DG warns that SA is showing signs of becoming a failing state Politics
  5. Race for ANC top six positions heats up, here's who has been touted for deputy Politics

Latest Videos

Shackleton’s Antarctic ship found: SA vessel helps locate 107-year-old ...
Load-shedding: Eskom is using 9-million litres of diesel a day to keep the ...