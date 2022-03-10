Ukraine invasion sparks political war of words in Western Cape

There are no guns, bombs or bodies, but the latest battleground in the war of words between the governing DA and opposition ANC in the Western Cape is Ukraine.

A statement on Wednesday by premier Alan Winde announcing a ban on meetings between the provincial government and Russian diplomats came under fire from the ANC on Thursday.

In a swift riposte, Winde said the provincial ANC seemed “more outraged by our ... decision to take a principled stand in support of international law and human rights than by an illegal invasion of a sovereign state that is seeing hundreds of civilians die”.

Last week, SA abstained in a UN general assembly vote on a resolution condemning Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

In his weekly letter to the nation on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said this was because the resolution did not “foreground the call for meaningful engagement”.