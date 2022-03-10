'What about pain from the mismanagement of Sassa?' — Maimane on sympathy for Dlamini's perjury verdict

Dlamini was charged with perjury after a Constitutional Court judgment in 2018 that followed an inquiry into whether she should pay costs in her personal capacity for the social grants payments debacle

She was accused of failing to ensure that Sassa was equipped to administer social grants after a contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) was due to expire. Millions of beneficiaries were left uncertain about whether they would receive their monthly grants.

Delivering the judgment on Wednesday, Khumalo said the former minister gave false evidence under oath at the Constitutional Court inquiry.

“I am finding that the state has succeeded to prove the main count of perjury. As such, the accused is found to have knowingly and intentionally disposed of false evidence in substance to the effect that the workstreams did not directly report to her, that she did not attend meetings of the workstreams,” said Khumalo.

Present to support the minister were suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule, NEC member Tony Yengeni and former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo, among others.

Dlamini's sentence will be handed down on April 1.