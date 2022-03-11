Politics

Casac warns parliament over Electoral Amendment Bill

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
11 March 2022 - 14:53
Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution, expressed concern about a lack of public participation regarding proposed amendments to the Electoral Act.
Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution, expressed concern about a lack of public participation regarding proposed amendments to the Electoral Act.
Image: Supplied

The Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac) has warned parliament it may be bungling the process to amend the Electoral Act as directed by the Constitutional Court.

In a letter to home affairs portfolio committee chairperson Mosa Chabane, Casac hints at a possible Constitutional Court challenge.

The committee is holding nationwide public hearings after  interested parties made submissions.

The bill is meant to amend the Electoral Act to, among other things, allow independent candidates to contest National Assembly and provincial legislatures seats.

The New Nation Movement approached the court arguing that the act was unconstitutional, after which the court gave parliament until June this year to fix it.

Casac's letter is supported by the New Nation Movement, the SA Council of Churches (SACC) and the 70s Group.

In the letter, Casac executive secretary Lawson Naidoo said they were concerned about public involvement in the process.

“The portfolio committee has sought to limit engagement on the amendments to the proposed bill.

“The legislative amendments proposed in the bill emanate from minority views of members of the advisory committee established by minister [Aaron] Motsoaledi in 2021. This minority view was not raised by any of the stakeholders with which the advisory committee engaged.”

The portfolio committee has not tabled the majority view of the advisory committee for consideration in its public consultations, nor has it tabled other proposals received by the committee.

Casac, together with the New Nation Movement and the SACC, were among those who made oral submissions to the committee last week.

“In view of the hurried nature of the ‘nationwide public hearings’ we do not believe the public has been adequately notified of these hearings and nor have they been given sufficient time and information to make submissions.

“We believe the portfolio committee is failing in its duty to ensure meaningful public participation in the legislative process of the National Assembly. Legislation passed as a result of such a flawed process will be ripe for a constitutional challenge,” said Naidoo.

The committee should review its public hearings process to ensure compliance with its constitutional responsibilities.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

RECORDED | Electoral Amendment Bill public hearings in KZN & Limpopo

The portfolio committee on home affairs has started nationwide public hearings on the Electoral Amendment Bill, with initial hearings in ...
Politics
2 days ago

ANC raises concerns about proposed electoral reforms

The ANC has expressed reservations about the practicality of some proposals in the Electoral Amendment Bill.
Politics
3 days ago

MPs criticise idea of allowing independents to form associations

Politicians in the home affairs portfolio committee have slated independents who are in favour of forming associations, saying they should rather ...
Politics
1 week ago

New organisation hopes to represent and police independent candidates

Body wants independents to be held accountable for their decisions once elected into public office
News
1 month ago

CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Deck the electoral halls with holly — electoral reform is in the air

The tabling of the new electoral bill will hopefully exorcise the ghosts of Christmases past
Opinion & Analysis
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Be lenient on me ... I only earn R110,000 a month, pleads Bathabile Dlamini Politics
  2. I’m with Cyril, says Mpumalanga ANC heavyweight on second term Politics
  3. Race for ANC top six positions heats up, here's who has been touted for deputy Politics
  4. Shock as Mbeki omitted from proposed ANC renewal commission Politics
  5. Treasury DG warns that SA is showing signs of becoming a failing state Politics

Latest Videos

SA students return to their families from Ukraine war zone
'Racists banks must fall': Protesters march to Equality Court in CT