Politics

Fana Mokoena: ‘RET forces must vote for EFF in 2024’

11 March 2022 - 11:00
Actor and former EFF MP Fana Mokoena says the ruling party’s 'RET forces' are suffering under President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Former EFF MP Fana Mokoena says the RET faction in the ANC must “weaken” President Cyril Ramaphosa by voting for the EFF in the 2024 general elections. 

Mokoena said the ruling party’s “RET forces” are suffering under Ramaphosa’s leadership in the same way the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) leadership was “persecuted” during former president Jacob Zuma’s presidency. 

Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu formed the EFF in 2013 after they were booted from the ANC in 2012. Malema was expelled while Shivambu, who was spokesperson for the ANCYL at the time, was suspended from the party.

“Zuma disbanded the ANCYL by persecuting the leadership. Now RET forces are being dealt the same blow. They must revolt against the establishment and vote EFF in 2024,” Mokoena said.

Mokoena has previously shared his predictions about what could unfold during the ANC’s elective conference at the end of the year.

“The ANC will elect [suspended secretary-general] Ace Magashule as its president at its next conference, provided he is organised. This result will be taken to court. The implosion of the ANC will be firmly in place. The EFF conference, on the other hand, will go smoothly and growth is on course,” he predicted.

He also claimed after the 2024 elections “the ANC will become an ordinary component of a coalition government with rural votes, and have no power to do anything”.

