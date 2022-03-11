Fana Mokoena: ‘RET forces must vote for EFF in 2024’

Former EFF MP Fana Mokoena says the RET faction in the ANC must “weaken” President Cyril Ramaphosa by voting for the EFF in the 2024 general elections.

Mokoena said the ruling party’s “RET forces” are suffering under Ramaphosa’s leadership in the same way the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) leadership was “persecuted” during former president Jacob Zuma’s presidency.

Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu formed the EFF in 2013 after they were booted from the ANC in 2012. Malema was expelled while Shivambu, who was spokesperson for the ANCYL at the time, was suspended from the party.

“Zuma disbanded the ANCYL by persecuting the leadership. Now RET forces are being dealt the same blow. They must revolt against the establishment and vote EFF in 2024,” Mokoena said.