Here’s why DA wants ‘high-flying Gucci minister’ Lindiwe Sisulu sacked from Ramaphosa’s cabinet

The DA wants tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu sacked from President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet.

The party made the call on Thursday after National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula announced that parliament will on March 30 debate the two motions of no confidence in Ramaphosa and in his cabinet.

The no-confidence motion in the president was tabled by the ATM, while the DA sponsored the motion of no confidence in the cabinet.

The DA shared reasons for its calls against Sisulu, including her “failure” to revive the hospitality industry which suffered a blow due to Covid-19, her attack on the judiciary earlier this year and her failures in her previous portfolio as minister of human settlements.

“The tourism sector is a big economic driver for SA and that Sisulu is absent shows she either does not understand this or does not care about ordinary South Africans struggling to survive,” said the DA referring to Sisulu's many international trips.

Sisulu wrote an opinion piece earlier this year in which she claimed the judiciary and constitution were not working in favour of the majority of black South Africans who live in poverty and without access to economic opportunities.