Here’s why DA wants ‘high-flying Gucci minister’ Lindiwe Sisulu sacked from Ramaphosa’s cabinet
The DA wants tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu sacked from President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet.
The party made the call on Thursday after National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula announced that parliament will on March 30 debate the two motions of no confidence in Ramaphosa and in his cabinet.
The no-confidence motion in the president was tabled by the ATM, while the DA sponsored the motion of no confidence in the cabinet.
The DA shared reasons for its calls against Sisulu, including her “failure” to revive the hospitality industry which suffered a blow due to Covid-19, her attack on the judiciary earlier this year and her failures in her previous portfolio as minister of human settlements.
“The tourism sector is a big economic driver for SA and that Sisulu is absent shows she either does not understand this or does not care about ordinary South Africans struggling to survive,” said the DA referring to Sisulu's many international trips.
Sisulu wrote an opinion piece earlier this year in which she claimed the judiciary and constitution were not working in favour of the majority of black South Africans who live in poverty and without access to economic opportunities.
The DA said this should have prompted action against the minister.
“In a functional democracy, a member of the executive who launches a calculated and damaging attack on the integrity of the judiciary would be summarily fired by the head of the executive.”
The party said Sisulu went on 38 overseas trips, paid for by taxpayers, in 2020.
“This is an extraordinary amount of international travel which reveals Sisulu’s insatiable appetite for gallivanting at taxpayers’ cost instead of focusing on delivering services.”
The DA also wants mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe and police minister Bheki Cele fired.
Party leader John Steenhuisen said on Thursday the DA does not want to get rid of Ramaphosa, but rather incompetent ministers in his cabinet.
He said they were responsible for the suffering of many South Africans.
“This is clearly a cabinet that is not fit for purpose. It's not serving the interests of SA, it's too big and it is incompetent.”
