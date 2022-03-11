Politics

LISTEN | De Lille got more than she bargained for during Nelson Mandela Bay visit

11 March 2022 - 14:22 By HeraldLIVE
Public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille (green shirt) was met by protesters when she conducted an oversight visit to the N2 nodal development project near Baywest on Tuesday.
Image: WERNER HILLS

A little bit more eventful than expected.

That’s one way to describe public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille’s visit to Nelson Mandela Bay this week. 

De Lille, in Gqeberha for an oversight visit to the N2 nodal development project which includes the Baywest Mall, was caught up in protests by small business owners who have taken issue with the slow progress in incorporating them into construction projects around the metro.

“I could sense the anger and frustration of the crowd that came there,” De Lille tells us in That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week.

Have a listen to what else she had to say about what happened.

