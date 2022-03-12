DA proposes undocumented foreigners in SA be given amnesty to leave and re-enter or apply for visas

The DA has proposed that undocumented foreigners in SA should be given amnesty to leave and try to re-enter the country legally or apply for visas in the country.

The party’s head of policy Gwen Ngwenya put forward several proposals on migration this week.

The proposals come at the height of tensions in Alexandra, Gauteng, where locals who said they were part of the Dudula Movement clashed with migrants in the area.

Shops and other businesses were forced to shut when locals allegedly searched for migrant employees and shop owners who did not have valid paperwork.

The DA said its migration policy is anchored on three pillars: free movement of people, economic participation of migrants and addressing harmful myths about foreign nationals.

“A critical proposal is to provide an amnesty period for all undocumented migrants. Giving them an opportunity to either return to their home and attempt to re-enter legally, without prejudice, or to apply for the relevant visa from within SA,” said Ngwenya.

“Why should foreign nationals not be given amnesty when home affairs does not have their act together? Just like driver's licences, a punitive approach risks lumping the innocent along with those who had no intention of following the rules.”