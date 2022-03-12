Politics

DA proposes undocumented foreigners in SA be given amnesty to leave and re-enter or apply for visas

12 March 2022 - 12:00
DA head of policy Gwen Ngwenya put forward the party's proposals regarding undocumented foreigners. File photo.
DA head of policy Gwen Ngwenya put forward the party's proposals regarding undocumented foreigners. File photo.
Image: FACEBOOK

Don’t have time to read? Listen to the summary below, provided by the writer.

The DA has proposed that undocumented foreigners in SA should be given amnesty to leave and try to re-enter the country legally or apply for visas in the country.

The party’s head of policy Gwen Ngwenya put forward several proposals on migration this week.

The proposals come at the height of tensions in Alexandra, Gauteng, where locals who said they were part of the Dudula Movement clashed with migrants in the area.

Shops and other businesses were forced to shut when locals allegedly searched for migrant employees and shop owners who did not have valid paperwork.

The DA said its migration policy is anchored on three pillars: free movement of people, economic participation of migrants and addressing harmful myths about foreign nationals. 

“A critical proposal is to provide an amnesty period for all undocumented migrants. Giving them an opportunity to either return to their home and attempt to re-enter legally, without prejudice, or to apply for the relevant visa from within SA,” said Ngwenya. 

“Why should foreign nationals not be given amnesty when home affairs does not have their act together? Just like driver's licences, a punitive approach risks lumping the innocent along with those who had no intention of following the rules.”

'Blame the ANC': Mashaba tells citizens to stop scapegoating foreigners

"If we scapegoat foreign nationals, we only deflect blame and public anger from where it should be directed – the SA government," said Herman Mashaba.
Politics
2 days ago

Ngwenya said foreign nationals were being scapegoated for SA’s unemployment crisis. 

She said the proposed policy offered practical interventions which include:

  • implementation of an advanced migration registry system to properly document all migrants when entering or leaving the country;
  • move to a points-based skilled migration system as opposed to a skills-demand system, as the points-based system has proven to be more attractive to aspiring skilled migrants in other parts of the world;
  • explore the economic cost vs benefit of an e-verification system that would enable employers to check the work eligibility status of potential employees;
  • blacklist officials who have been found guilty of involvement in migration corruption and fraud from working for any state agency or government department and lay criminal charges, and;
  • introduce a trader’s permit/visa for all other African countries.

“The DA will be taking additional steps over the next few months to ensure proposals contained in our migration policy become part of the wider national debate on immigration reform,” said Ngwenya. 

Earlier this week, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba cautioned South Africans against taking the law into their own hands.

He said South Africans were right to be frustrated about illegal immigration but their anger was misplaced and should be directed towards the ANC. 

“Home affairs has failed for decades to issue documentation to people who qualify. Our borders are not protected, and points of entry have created a free-for-all, where goods and people pass into SA without regulation. Who is to blame? The ANC, not foreign nationals,” he said.

Mashaba also told citizens to stop making foreigners scapegoats.

“Illegal immigration cannot be resolved by taking the law into our own hands, but only through the removal of the ANC government.

“Our involvement in multiparty coalitions has provided a legal platform to demonstrate how this issue is dealt with. With the MMC of public safety portfolios in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, we are demonstrating we can have a future where illegal immigration is addressed.”

READ MORE:

Cabinet condemns Dudula Movement anti-foreigners campaign in Alex

The cabinet has condemned the recent violent and public clashes between South Africans and allegedly undocumented foreigners in Alexandra township ...
Politics
1 day ago

National Labour Migration Policy released for public comment — here’s what you need to know

Thulas Nxesi said the proposed policy aims to address South Africans’ expectations regarding access to work opportunities given the rise in ...
News
1 week ago

Thulas Nxesi on Operation Dudula: 'Locals can protest, but violence is not the answer'

Nxesi said while South Africans are empowered by the constitution to protest, they are not empowered to take part in violent activities targeted at ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Be lenient on me ... I only earn R110,000 a month, pleads Bathabile Dlamini Politics
  2. Race for ANC top six positions heats up, here's who has been touted for deputy Politics
  3. Shock as Mbeki omitted from proposed ANC renewal commission Politics
  4. Treasury DG warns that SA is showing signs of becoming a failing state Politics
  5. I’m with Cyril, says Mpumalanga ANC heavyweight on second term Politics

Latest Videos

SA students return to their families from Ukraine war zone
'Racists banks must fall': Protesters march to Equality Court in CT