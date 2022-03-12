Politics

Ramaphosa heads to North West imbizo with eyes and ears wide open

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
12 March 2022 - 09:22
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at a media briefing on March 11 2022 before the presidential imbizo in Mahikeng, North West.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet North West residents on Saturday as part of a post state of the nation address presidential imbizo, his office said on Friday.

During his visit to the Ngaka Modiri Molema district in Mahikeng, Ramaphosa is expected to oversee the implementation of the district development model, which integrates planning and budgeting across all three spheres of government.

The presidency said: “The visit to the North West will also update citizens on progress in governance in the province since the national sphere has intervened under section 100 of the constitution.”

The president, who will be accompanied by North West premier Bushy Maape, his ministers, MECs and mayors, will begin his day at the Mafikeng Digital Innovation Hub, then meet locals at Mmabatho stadium. He will also meet traditional leaders.

“The hub is incubating youth, women and people living with disability with preparatory fourth industrial revolution (4IR) skills development, innovation, and technology and entrepreneurship development,” said the presidency.

Speaking on the eve of the imbizo, co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said the visit would also check that government resources are being used properly

“If we work in silos, it does not have the same impact as when we are integrated, co-ordinated and working together,” she said.

“The president will interact, listen, learn from them and hear what they think because we do not have the monopoly on ideas. People also have ideas.”

TimesLIVE

