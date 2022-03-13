Politics

Ramaphosa to engage world leaders on SA’s stance on Russia/Ukraine war

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
13 March 2022 - 10:53
President Cyril Ramaphosa will be talking to world leaders to explain SA's stance on the Russia and Ukraine conflict.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will be talking to world leaders to explain SA's stance on the Russia and Ukraine conflict.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi /The Sunday Times.

President Cyril Ramaphosa may not have plans to travel to Russia yet, but he will be engaging world leaders to explain why SA decided to abstain during a recent UN General Assembly vote.

“We are grateful for the conversation that we had [with Russian President Vladimir Putin], we asked for it because we felt that we needed to hear from him. I will also be talking to other world leaders as well and also to explain the stance and the position that we have taken,” said Ramaphosa on Saturday.

The president was speaking after the inaugural presidential Imbizo at the Mmabatho stadium in Mahikeng, North West, shortly after getting his Covid-19 vaccine booster shot.

He was quizzed about the telephonic conversation he had with Putin, which he tweeted about on Thursday. The Sunday Times reported that SA’s decision to abstain from voting on a UN General Assembly motion to reprimand Russia had upset Ukraine, the US and the EU.

Of the assembly's 193 members, 141 voted in favour of the resolution to censure Russia. Thirty-five members, including SA and China, abstained and five countries — Russia, Syria, Belarus, North Korea and Eritrea — voted against the resolution. While General Assembly resolutions are non-binding, they carry political weight.

Ramaphosa's actions on Ukraine condemn SA to be left behind in a changed world

SA is, as a direct result of Ramaphosa's behaviour, in a diplomatic wilderness, writes Peter Bruce.
Opinion & Analysis
12 hours ago

On Saturday, Ramaphosa said many other countries had taken the same position as SA. “He [Putin] explained to me what is happening in that theatre of war and also explained why they took the actions that they took.”

In turn, Ramaphosa said Putin appreciated the position that SA took of abstaining in the UN General Assembly vote, “and we abstained because the resolution did not address all the issues that would engender and encourage mediation and a peaceful negotiation.”

Ramaphosa said Putin accepted that SA still preferred that the conflict be subjected to mediation.

When asked if he had any plans to go to Russia, Ramaphosa said: “Not as yet. This is not the time to be visiting because they are busy with a whole lot of other things, like the war. We have lots of places to go to, many other places in the world and the continent, so we will be proceeding with those plans.”

Reflecting on the government’s first imbizo since he became president, Ramaphosa said he found the session very enriching.

“They [residents] were able to raise their concerns and complaints, but they also put solutions forward on what we need to do better.

“I found it very enriching. We are going to be focusing more on service delivery because many of the issues raised were of a service delivery nature.”

Police move in to control crowd as Ramaphosa imbizo turns unruly

Saturday's inaugural presidential imbizo almost descended into chaos as scores of North West community members demanded to speak to President Cyril ...
Politics
20 hours ago

Ramaphosa noted the incident which almost led to a stampede when community members became unruly because they wanted to speak to him. The police were called in to restore calm.

“There was so much enthusiasm, nearly all of them wanted to speak. There was so much enthusiasm that it was almost a stampede -a very positive stampede that was avoided. So it was great to hear our people raising questions and speaking openly and freely. This is what enriches our democracy.”

On ending the national state of disaster, Ramaphosa explained: “I said, I want it to come to an end and we are looking at health measures that can be put in place to enable us to continue managing the pandemic.

“So, it will not be heavy duty. It will be light duty, so that we are able to manage this pandemic going forward. People should not stress too much about this. We are finding the best way possible of bringing a logical conclusion to this state of disaster.”

On the Zondo commission report and the fact that some of his ministers- including mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe- have beenimplicated and want to take the report on review, Ramaphosa said: “Well, they feel aggrieved. The Zondo commission report is going to make many people feel aggrieved, that is a given.”

He said people feel they need to explain certain things and he does not think “that should be seen in a negative light".

"They want to explain themselves. Anybody who elects to explain themselves, we should welcome that.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Coronavirus command council to meet on state of disaster

The National Coronavirus Command Council will meet on Monday but it is unlikely to scrap the state of disaster as there is disagreement in government ...
News
12 hours ago

IN PICTURES | Ramaphosa arrives in Mahikeng for North West imbizo

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in the North West on Saturday morning to meet residents
Politics
23 hours ago

‘He has done his job with excellence’: Gungubele on Zondo’s appointment

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele has defended President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to appoint deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo as the ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Be lenient on me ... I only earn R110,000 a month, pleads Bathabile Dlamini Politics
  2. Fresh bid to stop Prince Misuzulu's installation as Zulu king Politics
  3. Race for ANC top six positions heats up, here's who has been touted for deputy Politics
  4. Zuma’s cousin, a minister and his DG ... and dodgy doings Politics
  5. Ayanda Dlodlo gets top World Bank job Politics

Latest Videos

SA students return to their families from Ukraine war zone
'Racists banks must fall': Protesters march to Equality Court in CT