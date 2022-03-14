‘An insult to women in SA’: Shivambu and Manyi weigh in on Zondo appointment, Maya ‘snub’
The appointment of Raymond Zondo as chief justice by President Cyril Ramaphosa continues to spark strong debate, with EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu claiming “self-interest and factionalism” were among the reasons for his appointment.
Zondo was appointed to the position last week. He will replace former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng after taking up the position of acting chief justice in July last year.
On social media, Shivambu said the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) did not recommend Zondo because "he was not the most suitable candidate for the position".
“Self-interest, factionalism, malfeasance and the unjustified corrupt exoneration of Ramaphosa is what led to this irrational appointment,” he claimed.
The JSC did not recommend Barry White because in their collective wisdom, he was not the most suitable candidate for the CJ position. Self interest, factionalism, malfeasance and the unjustified corrupt exoneration of ramaphosa is what led to this irrational appointment. https://t.co/mmIe5pltj4— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) March 11, 2022
Speaking on Newzroom Afrika, the African Transformation Movement’s (ATM) Mzwanele Manyi claimed the appointment of Zondo was not rational.
“There is nothing rational about the appointment of Zondo. The panel that did objective interviews did not recommend him. So who are these people who came and gave a different view?” said Manyi.
“It is not clear why he [Ramaphosa] ended up with justice Zondo. He left a very competent appointment of judge [Mandisa] Maya who was recommended for a whole range of things.”
He said the snubbing of Maya was a “huge assault on the transformation process of this country and an insult to women in SA”.
The EFF, which openly backed Maya for the position, also slammed the appointment and questioned Zondo’s credibility.
“The most painful part of his appointment is that it comes at the expense of a qualified, politically independent and credible woman candidate. Maya had the most impressive interview at a forum constituted by duly elected MPs and members of the legal profession,” said the party.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.