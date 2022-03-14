‘An insult to women in SA’: Shivambu and Manyi weigh in on Zondo appointment, Maya ‘snub’

The appointment of Raymond Zondo as chief justice by President Cyril Ramaphosa continues to spark strong debate, with EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu claiming “self-interest and factionalism” were among the reasons for his appointment.

Zondo was appointed to the position last week. He will replace former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng after taking up the position of acting chief justice in July last year.

On social media, Shivambu said the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) did not recommend Zondo because "he was not the most suitable candidate for the position".

“Self-interest, factionalism, malfeasance and the unjustified corrupt exoneration of Ramaphosa is what led to this irrational appointment,” he claimed.