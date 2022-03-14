Politics

Thousands sign DA petition calling for Ramaphosa to cut ‘deadbeat ministers’

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
14 March 2022 - 08:30
President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet faces a vote of no confidence.
President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet faces a vote of no confidence.
Image: NIC BOTHMA/REUTERS

A petition calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire underperforming ministers from his cabinet has amassed around 6,000 signatures and is gaining momentum.

The petition recently started by the DA put the blame for several crises in the country at the feet of ministers.

“For the rolling blackouts, high crime rate, jobs crisis, electricity price increase, fuel price increase, corruption and everything in between, co-sign our motion for parliament to remove President Ramaphosa’s cabinet,” the petition reads.

The party brought forward a motion of no confidence in the cabinet which will be heard and voted on later this month.

If the motion on March 30 succeeds, the cabinet, except Ramaphosa, would have to be dissolved and a new one put in place.

According to DA leader John Steenhuisen, Ramaphosa’s cabinet has failed to deliver the “reforms” needed.

“Accountability is something you [Ramaphosa] only talk about because doing something would be firing some of your cabinet and upsetting your comrades,” said Steenhuisen.

“Here is what is going to happen, Mr President, because you are showing you are a president of talk and not of action. We are going to make it easy for you. Today I have tabled a vote of no confidence, not in you, but in your whole cabinet in terms of section 102(1) of the constitution.

“If it is not possible for you to do right by the people of SA, we will take the burden off your hands and let this house [parliament] fire them for you,” Steenhuisen said during the state of the nation address debate last month.

READ MORE:

Here’s why DA wants ‘high-flying Gucci minister’ Lindiwe Sisulu sacked from Ramaphosa’s cabinet

DA leader John Steenhuisen said the party does not want to get rid of Ramaphosa, only incompetent ministers in his cabinet.
Politics
2 days ago

Why is the DA acting against the cabinet but not the president? John Steenhuisen explains

The entire cabinet poses a threat to the stability and the economic recovery of our country, writes DA leader John Steenhuisen, but there are two ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

Steenhuisen wants ministers excluded from no confidence vote against cabinet

DA leader John Steenhuisen has hinted that his party may argue for ministers to be excluded from voting in the motion of no confidence tabled against ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

'Gatekeepers of the looting spree' — Holomisa slams Ramaphosa’s cabinet

"Above all they are lazy," Holomisa claimed.
Politics
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fresh bid to stop Prince Misuzulu's installation as Zulu king Politics
  2. Zuma’s cousin, a minister and his DG ... and dodgy doings Politics
  3. Ayanda Dlodlo gets top World Bank job Politics
  4. Be lenient on me ... I only earn R110,000 a month, pleads Bathabile Dlamini Politics
  5. Why Cyril Ramaphosa chose Zondo over Maya Politics

Latest Videos

SA students return to their families from Ukraine war zone
'Racists banks must fall': Protesters march to Equality Court in CT