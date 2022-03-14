Thousands sign DA petition calling for Ramaphosa to cut ‘deadbeat ministers’

A petition calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire underperforming ministers from his cabinet has amassed around 6,000 signatures and is gaining momentum.

The petition recently started by the DA put the blame for several crises in the country at the feet of ministers.

“For the rolling blackouts, high crime rate, jobs crisis, electricity price increase, fuel price increase, corruption and everything in between, co-sign our motion for parliament to remove President Ramaphosa’s cabinet,” the petition reads.

The party brought forward a motion of no confidence in the cabinet which will be heard and voted on later this month.

If the motion on March 30 succeeds, the cabinet, except Ramaphosa, would have to be dissolved and a new one put in place.

According to DA leader John Steenhuisen, Ramaphosa’s cabinet has failed to deliver the “reforms” needed.

“Accountability is something you [Ramaphosa] only talk about because doing something would be firing some of your cabinet and upsetting your comrades,” said Steenhuisen.

“Here is what is going to happen, Mr President, because you are showing you are a president of talk and not of action. We are going to make it easy for you. Today I have tabled a vote of no confidence, not in you, but in your whole cabinet in terms of section 102(1) of the constitution.

“If it is not possible for you to do right by the people of SA, we will take the burden off your hands and let this house [parliament] fire them for you,” Steenhuisen said during the state of the nation address debate last month.