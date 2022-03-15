WATCH LIVE | National Assembly discusses impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on SA economy
15 March 2022 - 14:10
MPs on Tuesday debate the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on the SA economy.
The war has already had a severe impact on fuel prices and there are concerns about the affect on edible oils and wheat products as the crisis continues.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.