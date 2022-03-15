×

WATCH LIVE | National Assembly discusses impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on SA economy

15 March 2022 - 14:10 By TimesLIVE

MPs on Tuesday debate the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on the SA economy.

The war has already had a severe impact on fuel prices and there are concerns about the affect on edible oils and wheat products as the crisis continues.

