David Mabuza adds his voice in condemning ‘Operation Dudula’

Deputy President David Mabuza has weighed in on the growing concerns around the violent altercations between some South Africans and undocumented foreigners.

“Our immigration system is grappling with the implementation of stringent measures to deal with the influx of undocumented foreign nationals into our country, who ultimately compete with our citizens for limited resources to survive.

“This competition often leads to tensions in many communities, which then manifests in different forms of campaigns and actions that in the main have negative undertones,” said Mabuza.

The deputy president was answering questions from MPs at the National Council of Provinces on various matters including what the government was doing to address the influx of foreigners into the country.

Tensions in some communities have been high since the beginning of Operation Dudula, which started in Soweto last year and has since morphed and spread to inner Johannesburg and Hillbrow. The movement aims to root our illegal or undocumented foreign nationals, particularly those setting up shops and engaging in criminal acts.