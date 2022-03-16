LISTEN | MPs share different views about Russia’s war on Ukraine
The National Assembly's debate on the effect of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on SA’s economy saw heated discussions among MPs on Tuesday afternoon.
Various points were brought up, including the president's stance on the invasion and the long-term affect of the war on developing nations such as SA, especially as the country attempts to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.
President Cyril Ramaphosa came under fire as some members highlighted the fact that he had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin and not to Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, despite pushing for diplomacy, peaceful talks and mediation.
“The ANC does not speak for South Africa on this and it certainly doesn’t speak for the DA,” said DA leader John Steenhuisen, who strongly condemned Russia’s actions.
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu shared apposing views. According to Shivambu, there was nothing wrong with Russia “preventing the spread of Nato”, adding that the EFF saw nothing wrong with the militarily operations under way in Ukraine.
