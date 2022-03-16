‘Looking for political relevance’: Mashaba rejects Maimane’s invite to debate immigration issues
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has turned down Mmusi Maimane’s invitation to engage in a debate on immigration issues in SA, claiming the One SA Movement leader is looking for political relevance.
Maimane invited Mashaba, the DA’s head of policy Gwen Ngwenya, Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini and the department of home affairs to a debate on Afrophobia, immigration developments and solutions in SA.
The debate proposal comes in the wake of Mashaba’s criticisms of the DA’s proposal to grant undocumented migrants amnesty, saying the party’s stance does not consider SA’s unemployment crisis.
Mashaba said the proposal is “a slap in the face of the 13-million unemployed South Africans”.
Maimane said a debate on the issues was needed, and suggested media personality Redi Tlhabi should moderate it.
I propose a debate on afrophobia, immigration developments and solutions in South Africa.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) March 15, 2022
Are you available @GwenNgwenya @HermanMashaba @nhlanhla_lux_ and @HomeAffairsSA?
The people of South Africa deserve sober discourse on this topic. Perhaps @RediTlhabi can moderate. https://t.co/4ScCKUUuPa
According to Maimane, “conflicting versions of what is desired,” was evidence that the debate was needed.
“Some people want us to chase skilled professionals who are here legally and helping us achieve our development goals. They support firing maths and science teachers. Hurting students,” he said.
However, Mashaba declined the invitation , saying Maimane should refer to the country’s constitution instead of looking for political clout.
“It is fair to have a debate on illegal immigration in SA at this stage of our crisis? Just refer to the country’s constitution instead of looking for political relevance,” he told Maimane.
Maimane responded, saying “First, you seem keen to tweet but not to debate this comprehensively. Second, there are valid disagreements on how to resolve the migrant crisis. Lastly, your rhetoric with the DHA [department of home affairs] has extended beyond undocumented immigrants. You have called for removal of legal migrants.”
Firstly you seem keen to tweet but not to debate this comprehensively.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) March 15, 2022
Secondly there are valid disagreements on how to resolve the migrant crisis.
Lastly. Your rhetoric with the DHA has extended beyond undocumented immigrants. You have called for removal of legal migrants. https://t.co/sUt97z7Rmp
Responding to Mashaba’s criticism, Ngwenya claimed Mashaba doesn’t know what an amnesty period is and she was happy to debate him on the matter.
“That’s what happens when you deal in slogans. It doesn’t mean everyone gets a visa. [I’m] happy to debate him. His idea of harassing businesses and people on the streets won’t solve thousands of undocumented. It’s a stunt, not a solution,” said Ngwenya.
Mashaba doesn’t know what an amnesty period is. That’s what happens when you deal in slogans. It doesn’t mean everyone gets a visa. Happy to debate him. His idea of harassing businesses & people on the streets won’t solve thousands of undocumented. It’s a stunt not a solution. https://t.co/5KcdGfVQgN— Gwen Ngwenya (@GwenNgwenya) March 14, 2022
Dlamini and the department of home affairs had not responded to Maimane’s proposal at the time of publishing this article. Any response will be included.