‘Looking for political relevance’: Mashaba rejects Maimane’s invite to debate immigration issues

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has turned down Mmusi Maimane’s invitation to engage in a debate on immigration issues in SA, claiming the One SA Movement leader is looking for political relevance.

Maimane invited Mashaba, the DA’s head of policy Gwen Ngwenya, Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini and the department of home affairs to a debate on Afrophobia, immigration developments and solutions in SA.

The debate proposal comes in the wake of Mashaba’s criticisms of the DA’s proposal to grant undocumented migrants amnesty, saying the party’s stance does not consider SA’s unemployment crisis.

Mashaba said the proposal is “a slap in the face of the 13-million unemployed South Africans”.