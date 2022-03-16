WATCH LIVE | David Mabuza answers questions in the NCOP
16 March 2022 - 14:34
Deputy president David Mabuza will answer questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Wednesday afternoon.
This will be a virtual media platform.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.