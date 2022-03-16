WATCH LIVE | Electoral Amendment Bill public hearings continue

The portfolio committee on home affairs is holding nationwide public hearings on the Electoral Amendment Bill.

The bill seeks to introduce amendments to the Electoral Act after the Constitutional Court ruled that it was unconstitutional, by not allowing independent candidates to contest for elections to the National Assembly and provincial legislatures. The court gave parliament 24 months to remedy the defects.

The committee invites all individuals and interested organisations to make inputs on the bill, to ensure that the final product is reflective of their will and aspirations.

The committee said it was cognisant that the hearings were happening while the country continued to face the risks posed by Covid-19. Mitigating plans were in place to ensure participants’ safety.

TimesLIVE

