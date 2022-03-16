×

Politics

Zwelinzima Vavi faces suspension as Saftu general secretary

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
16 March 2022 - 11:00
Zwelinzima Vavi is accused of misconduct and misbehaviour which warrants that he be investigated and possibly face disciplinary action.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi has been given until the end of business on Thursday to give reasons why he should not be suspended.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the national office-bearers (NOBs) of the trade union federation on Monday.

In a letter of intention to suspend sent to Vavi he is accused of serious misconduct and misbehaviour which warrants that he be investigated and possibly face disciplinary action.

Vavi confirmed to TimesLIVE he had received the letter and was working on a response.

“Please be reminded that during the [NOBs] meeting [on Monday], at which you were in attendance, the NOBs took note that there are a number of transgressions on your part that are tantamount to acts of misconduct and misbehaviour and warrants investigations and possible disciplinary action,” Saftu president Mac Chavalala wrote to Vavi.

“This therefore, serves to inform you that you are requested to give reasons why you should not be place under precautionary suspension whilst the investigations take place.

“The investigations will, among other things, be about alleged violations of the constitution, breach of administration and finance policy, and disrespecting and undermining constitutional structural decisions and resolution.”

The nature of the misconduct Vavi is accused with was not clear at the time of writing and Chavalala's phone rang unanswered.

This is not the first time Vavi finds himself in trouble at work.

In 2013, he was accused by a Cosatu co-worker of sexual misconduct in what Vavi described as a consensual “brief intercourse took place while we were standing”.

Vavi was ultimately expelled from Cosatu in 2015.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

