×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to recieve newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

From tackling crime to Ukraine-Russia conflict — five issues addressed by David Mabuza in parliament

17 March 2022 - 08:00
Deputy president David Mabuza gave oral responses in the NCOP.
Deputy president David Mabuza gave oral responses in the NCOP.
Image: GCIS

Deputy president David Mabuza faced tough questions from members of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Wednesday.

These included questions on the government's position on the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia and anti-immigration and its response to the outcry about undocumented foreign nationals, among other issues. 

Here are five responses from the deputy president:

RUSSIA AND UKRAINE CONFLICT

Mabuza said SA stands by its calls for mediation and non-violence between the two countries. 

“SA emphasises respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the states. As a nation born through negotiations ourselves, we are confident in the potential dialogue has in resolving a conflict. We call upon the parties to devote increased efforts in diplomacy,” said Mabuza.

UNDOCUMENTED FOREIGN NATIONALS 

Mabuza said it is the mandate of the department of home affairs to deal decisively with undocumented foreign nationals.

He condemned the anti-immigration movements taking the law into their hands. 

“While the concerns that are raised may be legitimate, they must be raised and attended to within the scope of the law. We call for calm, restraint and adherence to lawful means from all parties involved in the ongoing confrontations.”

MAINTAINING BORDERS 

Mabuza said border management will be sufficiently funded to ensure the implementation of the laws and proper management of borders and infrastructure. 

“The recruitment of border guards is now under way. The agents will collaborate with security and other law enforcement agencies in the justice crime, prevention and security cluster. The department of employment and labour has developed a migration policy which is aimed at achieving a balance between foreign nationals with work permits and visas that can be employed in major economic sectors.”

'They must go to school and get skills, not harass foreigners' — Snuki Zikalala slams 'dangerous' Operation Dudula

"The majority of our youth are unemployed. I think Operation Dudula is a very dangerous movement because they saw a gap in that, they started hyping ...
Politics
1 day ago

TACKLING RACISM 

Mabuza said incidents of racism reported to authorities will be investigated and addressed accordingly.

“Cabinet adopted a national action plan to combat racism and racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerances in March 2019. The national action plan is aimed at facilitating a humane and dignified approach to managing [these social issues].”

COMMENTARY | Human Rights Day is the perfect opportunity to confront racism in SA

Learn to talk openly and honestly about race and have the courageous conversations that will open the minds of people struggling with change.
Ideas
1 day ago

CRIMINALITY AND POLICE RESPONSE

Mabuza said police response to the recent cash-in-transit heist in Rosettenville, Johannesburg, demonstrated the government's commitment to tackling crime irrespective of the nationality of perpetrators. 

“Most of the people involved in that heist were foreign nationals. The plan of these lawbreakers was foiled as a result of the law enforcement agencies. We must salute their work and successful operation,” said Mabuza.

READ MORE

David Mabuza adds his voice in condemning ‘Operation Dudula’

Deputy President David Mabuza has weighed in on the violent altercations between South Africans and some undocumented foreigners.
Politics
14 hours ago

RECORDED | David Mabuza answers questions in the NCOP

Deputy president David Mabuza will answer questions in the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday afternoon.
Politics
18 hours ago

‘No amount of condemnation can end the war’: Mabuza on Ukraine crisis

SA deputy president is adamant diplomacy remains the key tool to end the war and deliver peace and stability
Politics
16 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fresh bid to stop Prince Misuzulu's installation as Zulu king Politics
  2. Neglected North West town spruced up 'just to impress Cyril' Politics
  3. Ayanda Dlodlo gets top World Bank job Politics
  4. ‘No amount of condemnation can end the war’: Mabuza on Ukraine crisis Politics
  5. Zuma’s cousin, a minister and his DG ... and dodgy doings Politics

Latest Videos

Statue vandalised outside parliament in Cape Town, three people arrested
‘Putin is no political skunk’ says ANC as DA calls for strong action from SA