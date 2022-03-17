From tackling crime to Ukraine-Russia conflict — five issues addressed by David Mabuza in parliament
Deputy president David Mabuza faced tough questions from members of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Wednesday.
These included questions on the government's position on the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia and anti-immigration and its response to the outcry about undocumented foreign nationals, among other issues.
Here are five responses from the deputy president:
RUSSIA AND UKRAINE CONFLICT
Mabuza said SA stands by its calls for mediation and non-violence between the two countries.
“SA emphasises respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the states. As a nation born through negotiations ourselves, we are confident in the potential dialogue has in resolving a conflict. We call upon the parties to devote increased efforts in diplomacy,” said Mabuza.
UNDOCUMENTED FOREIGN NATIONALS
Mabuza said it is the mandate of the department of home affairs to deal decisively with undocumented foreign nationals.
He condemned the anti-immigration movements taking the law into their hands.
“While the concerns that are raised may be legitimate, they must be raised and attended to within the scope of the law. We call for calm, restraint and adherence to lawful means from all parties involved in the ongoing confrontations.”
MAINTAINING BORDERS
Mabuza said border management will be sufficiently funded to ensure the implementation of the laws and proper management of borders and infrastructure.
“The recruitment of border guards is now under way. The agents will collaborate with security and other law enforcement agencies in the justice crime, prevention and security cluster. The department of employment and labour has developed a migration policy which is aimed at achieving a balance between foreign nationals with work permits and visas that can be employed in major economic sectors.”
TACKLING RACISM
Mabuza said incidents of racism reported to authorities will be investigated and addressed accordingly.
“Cabinet adopted a national action plan to combat racism and racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerances in March 2019. The national action plan is aimed at facilitating a humane and dignified approach to managing [these social issues].”
CRIMINALITY AND POLICE RESPONSE
Mabuza said police response to the recent cash-in-transit heist in Rosettenville, Johannesburg, demonstrated the government's commitment to tackling crime irrespective of the nationality of perpetrators.
“Most of the people involved in that heist were foreign nationals. The plan of these lawbreakers was foiled as a result of the law enforcement agencies. We must salute their work and successful operation,” said Mabuza.
