Herman Mashaba slams Snuki Zikalala for 'blaming victims' of unemployment

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has accused ANC Veterans’ League president Snuki Zikalala for “blaming victims” of unemployment for the Operation Dudula and Dudula Movement protests.

Zikalala this week set tongues wagging when he weighed in on the rise of the Dudula groupings in response to illegal immigration in the country, saying protesters must go to school, get skills and not harass foreign nationals.

Mashaba said Zikalala was “blaming victims” while being “part of the system” responsible for SA's jobs crisis. .

“Someone who has played a role and was part of the system that created this current high unemployment and bad schooling in SA is now blaming the victims. So sad indeed,” he said.