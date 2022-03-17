LISTEN | Ramaphosa says SA stands for ‘dialogue, mediation and negotiations' in Ukraine war

While answering various questions in the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon, President Cyril Ramaphosa made clear SA’s stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying, “We insist that there should be mediation, there should be dialogue and there should be negotiation.”

Ramaphosa emphasised SA's non-adversarial stance, adding that he had heard form Russian President Vladimir Putin himself that negotiations were going well. Ramaphosa added that he wanted to also speak to Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.