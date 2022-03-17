POLL | What do you think of the EFF meeting with the Russian ambassador to SA?
The EFF's meeting with Russian ambassador Ilya Rogachev on Wednesday has sparked debate, with some applauding the party for “seeking first-hand information” on the conflict, and others labelling it an “attention-seeking” exercise.
EFF leader Julius Malema led the delegation to the Russian embassy, it said, to “receive first-hand information on the ongoing military operations in Ukraine”.
The party later issued a statement defending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“The EFF is convinced that there is absolutely nothing wrong with the Russian Federation averting what is a patent and clear security threat to Russian territory and people by Nato forces, and particularly the US,” it said.
The party also slammed sanctions imposed on Russia.
“The EFF condemns the sanctions imposed on Russia and calls on all progressive forces of the world to increase their trade relations with Russia to decisively avert the impact of these sanctions.”
It called for deeper, meaningful ties between SA and Russia amid the sanctions.
Speaking during a parliamentary debate on the conflict this week, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu said the party stood with Russia and its president Vladimir Putin.
“There is nothing wrong with the Russian Federation preventing the military expansion of Nato, which is trying to expand its presence to the borders of the Russian Federation.
“We should strengthen our relationship [with Russia] because it is based on common prosperity and anti-imperialism,” he said.
