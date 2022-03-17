POLL | What do you think of the EFF meeting with the Russian ambassador to SA?

The EFF's meeting with Russian ambassador Ilya Rogachev on Wednesday has sparked debate, with some applauding the party for “seeking first-hand information” on the conflict, and others labelling it an “attention-seeking” exercise.

EFF leader Julius Malema led the delegation to the Russian embassy, it said, to “receive first-hand information on the ongoing military operations in Ukraine”.

The party later issued a statement defending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The EFF is convinced that there is absolutely nothing wrong with the Russian Federation averting what is a patent and clear security threat to Russian territory and people by Nato forces, and particularly the US,” it said.