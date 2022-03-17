×

Politics

Ramaphosa to receive courtesy call from Lesotho’s King Letsie III

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
17 March 2022 - 12:35
President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday welcome Lesotho's king. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday welcome Lesotho's king. File photo.
Image: Leila Dougan

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday receive a courtesy call from Lesotho’s King Letsie III at his official residence Mahlamba Ndlopfu in Pretoria, the presidency said on Thursday.

Acting presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said Ramaphosa will receive King Letsie III in his capacity as the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) facilitator to the Kingdom of Lesotho.

“The heads of state are expected to exchange views on bilateral relations and progress regarding the Sadc facilitation process in Lesotho,” Seale said in a statement.

Ramaphosa was appointed as facilitator in September 2014.

Seale explained that after assuming the position of president in 2018, Ramaphosa appointed retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke to lead the Sadc facilitation team to Lesotho.

“The Sadc team, as is the case with all visits and activities they undertake, appraised the president about the progress made in the reforms process after their visit to the Kingdom of Lesotho from March 3-4 2022.”

Seale said it is envisaged that the Basotho leadership, through Ramaphosa’s facilitation, will work to complete the reforms process before holding the next general elections scheduled for September.

