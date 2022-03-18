×

Politics

Gatvol or just 'cringe'? - Ramaphosa's 'fear f*k*l' comment splits Mzansi

18 March 2022 - 10:07
President Cyril Ramaphosa fears 'niks'. File photo.
Image: GCIS

Move over Fikile Mbalula, there is a new Mr “Fear F*k*l” in government.

President Cyril Ramaphosa cracked up MPs with his response during the question and answer session in the National Assembly this week.

EFF leader Julius Malema asked Ramaphosa why he hadn't fired police minister Bheki Cele, suggesting he was afraid to act against him.

Malema's criticism of Cele comes after killings in Khayelitsha and Manenberg, Cape Town.

“Criminals are no longer hiding. They are shooting people in broad daylight, in front of cameras. They no longer wear balaclavas. They don't hide. The reason being there is no police in SA, and there is no visible policing in suburbs and townships,” Malema said.

“The problem is that you have taken a person who was the [police] commissioner and made him the minister. Because he has a competing interest of being a commissioner and a minister he interferes with the powers of commissioners. I can guarantee you, you can appoint any commissioner you want, that person will never succeed as long as Bheki Cele is there,” said Malema. 

Ramaphosa announced last month it had been mutually agreed that police commissioner Khehla Sitole would step down with effect from March 31. Sitole and Cele's relationship has been under strain and tensions were worsened after the July 2021 unrest in parts of KZN and Gauteng. 

“What is it that you are so scared about Bheki Cele, so much that you are prepared to allow our people to die like flies? If you think he possesses a lot of support in KZN, why can't you redeploy him and appoint a capable minister to fight crime?” asked Malema. 

In his response, Ramaphosa said: “He [Malema] wants to know, as president, what I am scared of. All I can say is I have heard what you said but I fear f*k*l.”

After a point of order was raised, Ramaphosa withdrew the word “f*k*l”.

He said he was changing “f*k*l” to “Niks”.

“You want me to say I withdraw f*k*l,” Ramaphosa jokingly said.

Ramaphosa's response to Malema drew strong reactions online, with some saying it was retaliation because he's had “enough”.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

Ramaphosa to receive courtesy call from Lesotho’s King Letsie III

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday receive a courtesy call from Lesotho’s King Letsie III at his official residence Mahlamba Ndlopfu in ...
Politics
22 hours ago

